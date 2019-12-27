Pedestrian may have been struck twice in fatal Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are working to determine whether a woman was hit by a second vehicle after she was initially struck by one while trying to cross the street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Gwendolyn Croskey, of Ocala, was trying to cross State Road 200 Thursday around 8:50 p.m. when she walked in front of an eastbound Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Prius struck Croskey, killing her at the scene, according to the crash report.

Troopers said Croskey may have been hit by a second vehicle that fled while she was still in the roadway. The involvement of the possible second vehicle is still being investigated, according to the report.

No one is currently facing charges in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.