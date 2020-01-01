Car thief fleeing traffic stop crashes in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is expected to face charges after he fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities attempted to stop the driver, who was coming from south of Osceola County, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the man continued driving until he entered Osceola County, where deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks.

It was not immediately clear whether the stolen vehicle hit the sticks, so troopers used a pit maneuver in an attempt to stop the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

The vehicle left the roadway and flipped near mile marker 240, troopers said.

Authorities said the driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Once he’s released, he will face grand theft charges and fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Highway Patrol officials said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to troopers.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.