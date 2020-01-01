Crash in South Florida ends with car impaled by street sign

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash sends a woman to the hospital and ends with a Corvette being impaled by a street sign.

The man’s car was impaled by the street sign after investigators say the sign was somehow sitting on the side of Interstate 95, according to WSVN.

Another vehicle hit the sign and sent it airborne into the back windshield of a white corvette.

The driver said he thought someone had rear-ended him.

A woman riding in another vehicle was hurt during the ensuing pile-up.

She was taken to an area hospital.