Clermont man killed when car strikes tree on New Year’s Day

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane.

The FHP said Daniel Silva Cabal, of Clermont, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry south on C.R. 455 when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled onto the shoulder before hitting a tree.

Cabal, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.