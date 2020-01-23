Ask Trooper Steve: Can you pass a transit bus on a two lane, double yellow lined road?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Alice submitted the following question:

“Can I pass a transit bus on a two-lane double yellow road?”

Nice try but no, anytime you’re on a roadway that has a double yellow line there is zero passing allowed unless directed by law enforcement. I get it, I understand it, but you have to have patience when behind a transit bus. Believe it or not, Florida law also requires you to yield to the transit bus anytime it wants to re-enter the roadway.

Recently we’ve had a slew of crashes that were caused because of people improperly passing.

The only place to pass is in a zone that is safe and where the law allows it. We really need to start driving as if our lives depend on it and that minor crashes have grave consequences.

Remember, we are ALL sharing the road.

For more information on FL Statute 316.0815 Duty to yield to public transit click or tap here.

If you would like more information on FL Statute 316.081 Driving on the right side of road click or tap here.