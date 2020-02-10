Crash involving pedestrian prompts road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities were asking drivers to avoid an area of Ocala following a crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.

Ocala police said the crash involving the pedestrian and a vehicle took place Monday morning, shutting down the northbound lanes of South Pine Avenue from Southwest 24th Street to Southwest 19th Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many people were hurt but Ocala police did say those injured were receiving medical attention.

UPDATE** scene is clear and those involved are receiving medical attention. Not a fatality. Posted earlier this... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, February 10, 2020

The crash scene cleared a short time after, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

