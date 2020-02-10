28-year-old motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, Rashard Baker, of Ocala, was riding his motorcycle south on Interstate 75 Sunday when he crashed into the back of a trailer being pulled by the pickup truck in front of him and flipped his bike.

After the initial crash, another southbound vehicle hit Baker’s motorcycle then veered into a median and crashed into a guardrail, the report said. A third vehicle also hit the motorcycle while it was in the road, troopers said.

Baker died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

No one else was injured in the crash.