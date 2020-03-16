Woman struck, killed while crossing Marion County road

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on State Road 200 at SW 69th Court Road.

According to the FHP, an 82-year-old Ocala man was driving a 2018 Ford Edge east on S.R. 200 hit the woman, who was crossing the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver was not injured, according to the FHP.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP report said.

It’s not known if charges will be filed in the case.