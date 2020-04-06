Just because you aren’t driving doesn’t mean you don’t need to maintain your car

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One viewer asked, “Should I be doing anything differently to keep my car in good shape since most of us aren’t driving?”

The answer is 100% yes.

When our vehicles sits for a long period of time, a few things could happen. There’s no one to blame, that’s just the situation that we’re in.

Just like when you take a vacation for a little too long, our vehicle batteries can lose some of that juice that gets it going every time we go to start it.

Since most of the state will be sitting still until the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s highly suggested that you at least start your car and let it run for a little bit every other day.

Be sure to do the outside of the garage and stay with your car while it’s running.

Maybe a lap around the block would do good not only for your car but maybe you, too.

If you leave any car sitting still for too long those tires could take a beating, despite not being in use.

Adding anywhere from about 5 to 10 psi of pressure to each tire will prevent those flat spots from building up on your car.

Moving the vehicle periodically will also prevent this from happening.

Also if you’re one of those people who use your parking brake on a regular basis, now is not the time to do that. Studies show that leaving a parking brake on for way too long could resort in it becoming frozen and rust build up in places that can cause future damage.

Then of course if you do leave your vehicle outside and don’t have a garage, that Florida sun will do its work on your car.

Windshield wipers can become stuck to the windshield so you might want to prop them up if the car is not going to move anywhere and is in direct sun.

Popping up that sunshade if you have one for your windshield will save you from some interior deterioration also.