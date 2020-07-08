1 dead in Lake County tollbooth crash on Florida’s Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after a vehicle slammed into a semi at a tollbooth in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike.

According to the Highway Patrol, the semi was stopped at the southbound tollbooth near mile marker 288, in a lane with an attendant, when another southbound vehicle failed to stop and ran into the back of the truck’s trailer, killing one passenger at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

Southbound traffic was down to two lanes as troopers investigated the wreck.

The Highway Patrol has not said whether anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.