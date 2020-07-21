Kissimmee man, 60, killed in 2-vehicle crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on U.S. 192 at Vineland Road.

The FHP said the man was driving his SUV south on Vineland when he collided with a car traveling west on U.S. 192 as they both entered the intersection.

The SUV left the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the FHP. His passenger, a 60-year-old Kissimmee woman, suffered serious injuries, the FHP said. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Orlando man, suffered minor injuries. He also was not wearing a seat belt, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation, and troopers said any witnesses are asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213.