ORLANDO, Fla. – A 54-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Oak Ridge Road.

The FHP said the man was crossing OBT and wasn’t in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 23-year-old Orlando woman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, the FHP said.

The driver was not hurt.