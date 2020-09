Published: September 8, 2020, 6:30 am Updated: September 8, 2020, 7:09 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday in Orlando’s tourist district, officials said.

The fatal wreck was reported at Kirkman and Conroy roads, just east of the Florida Turnpike.

Investigators said the victim was struck and found dead at the scene.

The driver stopped, but no other details about the crash have been released.