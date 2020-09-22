Fatal crash closes US-27 in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted officials to close U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont.

The wreck was reported Tuesday morning on southbound U.S. 27 at Hooks Street. Southbound lanes of the highway will be closed for hours, officials said.

Video from Sky showed a moving truck and a car involved in the crash, but details have not been released.

“Please be patient and we will clear the roadway as soon as possible,” Clermont police said in a social media post.

Citrus Tower Boulevard can be used as an alternate route.