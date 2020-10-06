DeBary man, 64, struck, killed crossing Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeBary man was struck and killed Tuesday morning while crossing an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:05 a.m. on Goldenrod Road near Colonial Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old Celebration woman was driving an SUV north on Goldenrod when she hit the man, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The man was taken to AdventHealth East Hospital, where he died, the FHP said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, according to troopers.