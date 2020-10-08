Driver killed in crash with dump truck in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The driver of a car was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Orange City, according to police.

The fatal wreck was reported at 1:20 p.m. at North Volusia and East Michigan avenues.

Orange City police said Aurelia Henderson, 62, of Orange City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, which overturned in the crash, was taken to DeLand Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

North Volusia Avenue was shut down at Minnesota Avenue for about three hours due to the investigation.