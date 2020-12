Published: December 15, 2020, 6:19 am Updated: December 15, 2020, 7:01 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation near the Florida Mall near Orlando.

The crash was reported Tuesday morning on Orange Blossom Trail at Premier Row.

All lanes of OBT and Premier Row are blocked in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

