Woman hit twice, killed on Sand Lake Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 54-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed by two vehicles and may have been run over by others Monday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on Sand Lake Road near Voltaire Drive.

The FHP said a car driven by a 17-year-old Orlando girl and another vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Florida man struck the woman, who was crossing Sand Lake Road.

The victim died in the crash. The drivers were not injured.

The victim then may have been run over by other cars, with the drivers unaware of the incident, troopers said. Anyone who might have been involved is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213.

The crash is under investigation.