Crash involving deputy’s cruiser keeps SR-417 closed in Seminole County

OVIEDO, Fla. – Two crashes in the same area -- the second involving a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser -- have prompted the closure of State Road 417 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first crash was reported Friday morning on northbound S.R. 417 near Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo. All northbound lanes were closed in the area, but the toll road briefly reopened before 6:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Video shows deputy Tasing student | How to get the vaccine in Fla. | NASA tests new moon rocket]

Ad

A second crash then occurred near Aloma Avenue, where S.R. 417 is now closed. Drivers are being forced off the toll road at Aloma.

Details about the crashes have not been released, but video shows a damaged Seminole County deputy cruiser near Aloma Avenue.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in either wreck.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.