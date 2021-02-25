Deltona man struck, killed while standing near intersection

DELTONA, Fla. – A 31-year-old Deltona man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said John Ramos was holding a skateboard while standing on the road at North Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street just before 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a black 2015 Nissan Rogue traveling south on Normandy Boulevard.

Witnesses said Ramos was leaning over something and was struck when he stood up, according to deputies.

VCSO said bystanders performed CPR on Ramos before Deltona Fire Rescue units arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

Ramos airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he was pronounced dead early Thursday.

The driver and a passenger in the Rogue were not injured, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing, and the driver was released from the scene pending toxicology results, according to sheriff’s officials.