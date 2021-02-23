ATV driver who collided with FedEx truck in Deltona dies

DELTONA, Fla. – A 35-year-old man who had been hospitalized since early February after his ATV crashed into a FedEx truck died Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Sledge was critically injured Feb. 5 around 10 a.m. when deputies say Joseph Sledge was riding his ATV north on Courtland Boulevard toward South Dorchester Drive and the driver of a FedEx truck turned right onto South Dorchester Drive in the path of the ATV.

[TRENDING: HOA charges family $927 for trash on curb | Doctor faces hate crime charge in social distancing attack | Mandatory vaccines for first responders?]

Ad

Deputies said Sledge braked to avoid the collision but his ATV flipped, causing both the vehicle and the rider to hit the truck. Sledge sustained a severe head injury from the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The FedEx driver was uninjured. Sledge was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries, where he died Saturday.

Investigators said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash. Sledge was not wearing a helmet.