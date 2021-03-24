Driver in critical condition following motorcycle crash on US 1 in Cocoa

A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash on U.S. 1 near Peachtree Street on March 24, 2021. (Image courtesy: Larry Sinclair)

COCOA, Fla. – At least one person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle shut down parts of U.S. 1 in Cocoa on Wednesday.

Cocoa police responded to the crash near Peachtree Street around noon. Police said the serious vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle.

[TRENDING: Missing Fla. woman found naked in storm drain | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Officers redirected traffic to westbound Peachtree Street while the road was blocked off.

Ad

The intersection reopened around 5:30 p.m. The crash victim remains in critical condition, according to Cocoa police.

No other information was immediately available.