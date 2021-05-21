Fatal single-vehicle crash investigated in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A fatal single-vehicle crash is under investigation in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened Friday morning on West Kelly Park Road near State Road 429.

Troopers said the vehicle was found in the ditch. According to the FHP, fire rescue arrived as well to assist an older man having a “medical episode.”

The man died while on the way to the hospital, troopers said.