Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Fatal single-vehicle crash investigated in Apopka

Wreck reported on West Kelly Park Road near State Road 429

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Orange County
,
Fatal Crash
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

APOPKA, Fla. – A fatal single-vehicle crash is under investigation in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened Friday morning on West Kelly Park Road near State Road 429.

[TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo worker’s homicide | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | ‘Smart cookie:’ Girl wiped slime on kidnapping suspect]

Troopers said the vehicle was found in the ditch. According to the FHP, fire rescue arrived as well to assist an older man having a “medical episode.”

The man died while on the way to the hospital, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: