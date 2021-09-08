Orlando man killed when car rear-ends dump truck on OBT at Sand Lake Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a dump truck shut down a busy Orange County road for hours.
The fatal wreck was reported early Wednesday on Orange Blossom Trail at Sand Lake Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a car south on OBT and failed to slow down while approaching a dump truck, which was stopped at a red light.
The front of the car struck the back of the truck, killing the car driver, the FHP said.
The dump truck driver, a 37-year-old Deltona woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to troopers.
No other details have been released.
OBT was closed in the area but later reopened.
#DeadlyCrash FHP is at the scene of a deadly crash this morning on Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Rd. We’re still waiting to hear back from Troopers about what happened. The northbound lane of OBT is open to traffic, but part of the southbound lane is closed. pic.twitter.com/m0ywnMXyyG— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 8, 2021