Orlando man killed when car rear-ends dump truck on OBT at Sand Lake Road

Woman driving dump truck suffers minor injuries

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A fatal crash is investigated in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a dump truck shut down a busy Orange County road for hours.

The fatal wreck was reported early Wednesday on Orange Blossom Trail at Sand Lake Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a car south on OBT and failed to slow down while approaching a dump truck, which was stopped at a red light.

The front of the car struck the back of the truck, killing the car driver, the FHP said.

The dump truck driver, a 37-year-old Deltona woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.

OBT was closed in the area but later reopened.

