Driver, 19, ejected, killed on Avalon Park roundabout

Fatal crash investigated on Avalon Park Boulevard at Golden Rain Tree Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A driver is killed in Avalon Park.
AVALON PARK, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed Thursday morning in Avalon Park when his car struck several trees near a roundabout, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Avalon Park Boulevard at Golden Rain Tree Boulevard.

The FHP said the driver was southbound on Avalon Park Boulevard approaching a roundabout when he failed to navigate the curve and left the road. The car hit several trees, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, the FHP said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

