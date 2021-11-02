Do disabled veteran license plates also need a parking decal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Monday’s question was: Do disabled veteran license plates need a disabled parking decal?

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There are many specialty Florida license plates that you can simply go into the office and receive for your vehicle. However, most military license plates require certain documentation.

The disabled veteran tag requires proof of not only prior military service but also the same documentation that you would need to get your disabled parking permit.

Ad

So, because that requirement is needed to get this license plate, you would not need the disabled parking decal that most people have hanging from the rearview mirror.

[SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION: Send your traffic question for Ask Trooper Steve]

This tag is recognized statewide and would allow you all the same benefits that that decal allows you to have, including parking in a disabled parking spot or being able to park in metered parking for free.

As a former combat veteran, if you are one of these individuals that have one of these tags assigned to you, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your service.