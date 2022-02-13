Reddick woman found dead was hit by vehicle that drove away, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Reddick woman who was found dead in Marion County early Sunday morning had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene without authorities’ knowledge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, 38, was discovered on County Road 25A, north of NW 155th Street, troopers said. She had been struck in the northbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, according to a news release.

The crash occurred at an unknown time at or prior to 2:30 a.m., the release said, and it was not specified whether the crash is what troopers believe led to the woman’s death or if they think it happened after the fact.

In addition to never notifying law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman also neglected to leave behind any information, troopers said.

News 6 has reached out to FHP to learn if the case is being investigated as a criminal hit and run.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

NOTE: Troopers did not provide the exact location of this scene. As such, the map below is intended to show the general area of where this story takes place.