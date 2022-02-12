Melbourne woman struck, killed on Eau Gallie Boulevard, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne woman was struck and killed by a car on Eau Gallie Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:45 a.m., occurring in eastbound lanes just east of Croton Road, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, but it was not specified whether she was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital, according to a news release.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the fatal crash, police said.

A traffic homicide investigation was underway at the time of this report, the release said.