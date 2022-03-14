‘Please send police:’ Driver surrounded by motorcycles, shot in both arms on I-95 in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident as he drove along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, sheriff’s officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on I-95 north.

Deputies said the victim, who was not seriously injured, was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

The motorcyclists continued traveling north on I-95 after the shooting, deputies said.

According to a case report from the sheriff’s office, the victim and his wife, who attended Bike Week in Ormond Beach, were in a lime green Challenger on I-95 when the man “possibly cut (some) bikers off,” the woman said.

A group of bikers and a gray Ford Expedition surrounded the Challenger and shots were fired, officials said.

The victim got off I-95 and pulled over near the intersection of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Old Kings Road.

“Please send police ... we’re trying to get away from these people,” the woman said to a 911 operator.

The driver was found bleeding from both arms, one of which was grazed by a bullet, the case report stated. His other arm had two gunshot wounds, the report said.

A deputy who tended to the victim said a bullet fell from the man’s arm as he was assisting him, the case report said.

The woman told 911 that she had been shot in the leg, but sheriff’s officials said she was injured by shattered glass.

“I can’t walk,” she said on the 911 call.

“It was the most violent incident we had overall for Bike Week,” Sheriff Rick Staly said about the incidents in Flagler County.

The victims, who said they did not have any trouble with anyone at Bike Week, were not able to provide any details about the suspected shooter, bikers or the Ford SUV, deputies said.

“We anticipate based on the descriptions that we have that this was a group of bikers more than likely going back to wherever they were from,” Staly said. “We have some descriptions that might help us determine who they are.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.