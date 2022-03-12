Motorcycle left dangling off Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach after crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A crash that left a motorcycle dangling off the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach prompted officials to close the bridge.

Daytona Beach police said Saturday morning that the crash caused damage to the bridge.

[TRENDING: Possible tornado damages buildings, vehicles in Ocala | ‘I let you down:’ Disney CEO pauses political donations amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill backlash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to police, a motorcyclist was eastbound around 10 a.m. when the biker ran through one of the traffic arms after it dropped into position to allow the drawbridge to rise.

The motorcycle crashed, but the rider was not injured, according to police. The wreck left the motorcycle dangling off the bridge.

“One of the traffic arms has to be replaced and a bridge inspection must be completed (by the Florida Department of Transportation) before it can reopen,” police said in a tweet.

That afternoon, police said the motorcycle had since been removed, inspection was completed and the bridge was reopened.

THREAD (1 OF 2): The Main Street Bridge is now closed due to an accident that has caused damage to the bridge.



One of the traffic arms has to be replaced and a bridge inspection must be completed before it can reopen. pic.twitter.com/J6FualMb8K — Daytona Beach PD Traffic (@DBPDTraffic) March 12, 2022

The crash happened as strong storms roared across the region, with a possible tornado causing damage in Ocala.

Much cooler weather is expected across Central Florida after the storms pass through.

Ad