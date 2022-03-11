How can I increase my gas mileage? Trooper Steve shares some tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

As the price of gas in Florida breaks records day after day, Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some good ways that I can increase my gas mileage on my vehicle?”

He said telling people to buy an electric vehicle is not a practical answer.

“Although I’m sure it’s a great idea, it’s just not feasible for your average driver,” he said. “Going from your current vehicle to a brand new vehicle that could be in excess of $40,000 is just not what the average consumer can do, so here are a few things that can help you increase your gas mileage on your current vehicle, even if it’s just a little bit.”

Trooper Steve suggested that drivers always ensure their cars are mechanically sound.

“Make sure that your vehicle is up-to-date on its maintenance. Whether it’s routine or something a little bit more complicated, you want your vehicle to be in tip-top shape when cruising out on the road,” he said. “This includes tires. They’re the only thing that touches the roadway, so you want to make sure that your tire tread is not too low and that your tires are what I call healthy.”

Trooper Steve said drivers could also benefit by slowing down.

“Taking off from a stoplight at a rapid speed really does nothing. We all end up at the same light around the corner anyway, so what’s the purpose in accelerating when all that’s doing is costing you more money?” he said. “I can’t believe I have to say it, but obey the speed limits. Obviously, exceeding the speed limit makes your engine work a little harder and it drinks up a lot of gas. Something that I do a lot and encourage others to do so also is to try using your cruise control more often. This prevents your engine from inconsistent revving and allows for a smoother ride. I would also add that you need to make sure that you’re paying very close attention if you choose to use your cruise control in more residential areas.”

If your car is already in good shape and you mind speed limits, Trooper Steve said you could always check it for dead weight.

“I recently read that the average person has 50-100 pounds of extra, non-important material in their vehicle,” he said. “This could be random things in your trunk or in your backseat. If you’re not using certain things in your vehicle, get it out.”