Video shows crash that left Melbourne police officer seriously injured

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne police officer was seriously injured in a crash that occurred while she was responding to a call, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Eau Gallie Causeway near South Patrick Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Melbourne police said the officer was traveling west on the East Eau Gallie bridge when a vehicle pulled out in front of her, causing the officer to strike the vehicle.

Police on Tuesday released dash camera video of the crash. While the footage is dark, you can hear and see the vehicle thud into the officer toward the end of the video.

[WATCH DASH CAM VIDEO BELOW]

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Ad

The officer was heard over police radio recordings following the crash.

‘’Please, help,’’ she said to dispatchers.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Troopers said they ticketed the other driver for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.