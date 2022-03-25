Ask Trooper Steve: What do the letters ‘PM’ mean on a registration sticker?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “I’ve recently seen the letters ‘PM’ on a registration sticker in replacement of a numerical expiration. Is this something new or is this illegal?”

“I really love when some of you are out there and your observation skills are on point. I even saw this a few months ago and was rather curious of what I was looking at,” he said.

Trooper Steve said the “PM” stands for “permanent.” These non-numerical registration stickers are relatively new and are becoming more obvious, but he said they aren’t for the everyday driver.

“In the summer of last year, Florida changed a law when it comes to registrations, allowing rental car companies to go ahead and get permanent registration stickers,” he said.

Trooper Steve said the law allows for rental car companies to purchase permanent registrations for their vehicles instead of having to buy fleet options, but mostly as a means of convenience rather than some kind of bargain.

“Oh, don’t worry, they are still required to pay all the different fees that your average driver are also required to pay,” he said.