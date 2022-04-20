65º

Fatal crash involving school bus, car closes US-27 near Leesburg

Wreck happened on US-27 south at Great Egret Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a school bus and a car has prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 27 south near Great Egret Drive, south of Leesburg. Southbound U.S. 27 is closed in the area.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

Lake County Schools said there were 17 students on the bus, which was headed to Leesburg High School.

The students were examined by EMTs and no injuries were reported, according to school officials.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

