Here are the roads closing downtown for Sunday’s Orlando City soccer game

Sections of Church Street, West Central Boulevard to close

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Exploria Stadium in Orlando (WKMG 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Short stretches of Church Street and West Central Boulevard near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando will be closed Sunday as the Orlando City Lions take on the New York Red Bulls.

According to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, Church Street will be closed between Lime and Parramore avenues from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and West Central Boulevard between Westmoreland Drive and Terry Avenue will be closed from 12:30p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The closures will lead to detours on LYNX bus links 20, 21, 62 and 319, officials said.

No other details were disclosed.

