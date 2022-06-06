16-year-old Ocala boy arrested on DUI manslaughter charge

OCALA, Fla. – A 16-year-old Ocala boy was arrested Friday on DUI manslaughter charges in connection with a January crash in Citrus County that killed an 18-year-old Florida woman, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Antonio Villalbazo was taken to the Citrus County Jail and faces charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious injury, possession of cocaine, driving without a driver’s license resulting in death and vehicular homicide.

According to the FHP, Villalbazo was driving an SUV south on U.S. 41 and collided nearly head-on with a northbound car driven by an Inverness woman, who later died from her injuries.

A passenger in the Ocala teen’s SUV, Manuel Alfonzo Villalbazo, 22, of Ocala, was arrested after the crash on charges of allowing an unauthorized person to drive, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute and aggravated child abuse.

The Ocala teen suffered serious injuries in the crash and his passenger suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP crash report.

An 18-year-old man in the other car suffered serious injuries, troopers said.