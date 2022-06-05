People walking in downtown Mount Dora shot at by men in cars with airsoft guns, police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Mount Dora Police Department on Saturday said it was investigating reports of people being shot at in downtown Mount Dora that day and the previous night by men in moving cars with airsoft guns.

Friday, men in a blue Honda CR-V shot at two groups of people walking in the downtown area, and another incident Saturday saw a man struck in the face by an airsoft BB shot by men in a small, burgundy sedan, police said. No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.

Police said no other information was available about the suspects or their vehicles. Investigators have reportedly reached out to local businesses to review surveillance footage.

Officers asked those who know or see anything related to the description of the vehicles to contact the department at 352-735-7130.