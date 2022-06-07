84º

I-4 reopens in Osceola County after crash

Traffic backed up for miles

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.

The crash happened near mile marker 67 at State Road 535 around 8:10 a.m.

The interstate was shut down to allow Air Care to land on the roadway, cameras showed.

There are heavy delays heading west on I-4.

Trooper Steve said traffic is bumper-to-bumper from Sand Lake Road to about Disney Springs through at least 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

