I-4 reopens in Osceola County after crash

Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.

The crash happened near mile marker 67 at State Road 535 around 8:10 a.m.

The interstate was shut down to allow Air Care to land on the roadway, cameras showed.

There are heavy delays heading west on I-4.

Trooper Steve said traffic is bumper-to-bumper from Sand Lake Road to about Disney Springs through at least 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.