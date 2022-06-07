I-4 reopens in Osceola County after crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.
The crash happened near mile marker 67 at State Road 535 around 8:10 a.m.
[TRENDING: Disney Dreams bids farewell to Port Canaveral | 1 dead after car plunges off SR-408 onto I-4 in downtown Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The interstate was shut down to allow Air Care to land on the roadway, cameras showed.
There are heavy delays heading west on I-4.
Trooper Steve said traffic is bumper-to-bumper from Sand Lake Road to about Disney Springs through at least 10 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.