2 rescued after vehicle crashes into lake near Lake Nona

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Sky 6 over State Road 417 near Lake Nona, where a car is being pulled out of a retention pond.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rescued Thursday after a car crashed into a lake near Lake Nona in Orange County, officials said.

The crash happened off State Road 417 near Dowden Road, southeast of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando fire officials said the vehicle was not fully submerged when crews arrived.

Ad

Two patients were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No other details have been released.