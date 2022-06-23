97º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

2 rescued after vehicle crashes into lake near Lake Nona

Crash reported on SR-417 at Dowden Road in Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic
Sky 6 over State Road 417 near Lake Nona, where a car is being pulled out of a retention pond. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rescued Thursday after a car crashed into a lake near Lake Nona in Orange County, officials said.

The crash happened off State Road 417 near Dowden Road, southeast of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando fire officials said the vehicle was not fully submerged when crews arrived.

Two patients were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email