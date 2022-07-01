83º

PHOTOS: Semitruck pins car against guardrail on I-95 in Brevard County

Crash happened in West Melbourne

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

A semitruck pinned a car against a guardrail in a Brevard County crash, according to fire rescue crews.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A car was pinned against a guardrail Thursday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a semitruck’s tire blew out, according to fire rescue officials.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the semitruck blew a tire, causing it to veer into the median and “take another car with it” in West Melbourne.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No other details were released.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

