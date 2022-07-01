PHOTOS: Semitruck pins car against guardrail on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A car was pinned against a guardrail Thursday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a semitruck’s tire blew out, according to fire rescue officials.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said the semitruck blew a tire, causing it to veer into the median and “take another car with it” in West Melbourne.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
No other details were released.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: