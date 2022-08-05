Florida Department of Transportation puts northern Turnpike extension on hold

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will, for the moment, no longer pursue a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike past its northern terminus in Wildwood.

In an update posted this week to the project’s online changelog, FDOT said it acted on local community feedback from people across four counties — Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Levy — and will instead dedicate project resources to improving the Interstate 75 corridor.

The department’s plans for the project were first shown to the public in Dec. 2021, during which it asked for input on four potential corridors in those counties that would extend the Turnpike “to a logical and appropriate terminus as determined by FDOT.”

"Preliminary Alternative Corridors," courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation. (Florida Department of Transportation)

In lieu of total commitment to abandoning the project, FDOT said it would not recommend a new corridor “until options can be reassessed to include these important community concerns.”