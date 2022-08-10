School bus rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported, district says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus leaving Tavares High School was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon on State Road 44, according to Lake County Schools.

Forty students were on the bus at the time and two of them were taken by EMS for examination, but no serious injuries were reported in the crash, the district said.

The district said the crash occurred on SR-44 near Mid Florida Lakes, a Lake County mobile home community.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

