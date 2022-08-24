VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators.

Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail and faces a litany of charges, with more expected to be filed by the Tampa Police Department.

Dash camera video shows the final moments of the chase as Baker strikes civilian and agency vehicles before ditching a stolen box truck and attempting to run before law enforcement arrests him.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Baker was involved in a carjacking prior to stealing the box truck.

After the truck was reported stolen in Hillsborough County, troopers were notified around 7 a.m. that the vehicle was in Marion County traveling north on Interstate 75 and nearing the Alachua County line. Troopers attempted a traffic stop but Baker drove into southbound lanes and continued north, the report states.

Alachua deputies attempted to stop the truck several times, troopers said. Just before 7:30 a.m., the truck had left I-75 and made it onto SW 34th Street in Gainesville, where Baker got out of the still-moving box truck and tried to run. The video shows Baker being struck by an unmarked cruiser before he was cuffed by troopers and deputies.

Baker faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of aggravated battery on an LEO and three counts of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving property damage, booking records show.

