Man dies after being struck while crossing University Boulevard, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by a car early that morning as he attempted to cross University Boulevard on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. west of Technological Avenue as the man, of Long Branch, New Jersey, was walking north across eastbound lanes, troopers said. Troopers believe the man was not in a marked crosswalk as he entered the direct path of the Tesla — driven by a 19-year-old Orlando man with one passenger, a 19-year-old Orlando woman — and was struck by the front of the vehicle as a result.

The occupants of the Tesla remained on scene and were not injured in the crash, troopers said. According to a crash report, the Long Branch man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.

No other details have been shared at the time of this report.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

