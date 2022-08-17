VIDEO: Severe thunderstorms cause power lines to spark in Orange City

Video submitted by a News 6 viewer showed storms raging through Volusia County as more weather alerts popped up across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and heavy winds caused a power line to spark outside of an Orange City home Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowners Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley shared Ring doorbell videos with News 6 as more weather alerts popped up across Central Florida.

In one video taken from the front of the house, you can see heavy rain and winds blowing through, and then a power line sparks and causes an explosion.

In the second video, taken from the back of the house, you can see heavy rain and the power line sparking. You see a white light for a few seconds before the explosion happens.

The storms rolled across Volusia County on Aug. 17.

