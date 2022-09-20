LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials.

The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

The soon-to-be defunct route made stops via Main Street and Central Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 8:09 p.m. on weekdays at the Kissimmee Intermodal Facility, Osceola Regional Hospital and AdventHealth Kissimmee, according to the LYNX website.

Customers can plan a trip on a LYNX bus using the company’s trip planner or tracker app.

