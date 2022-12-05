Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”

In short, yes, but there are rules you must follow.

Trooper Steve said the flag, whether flown from a window, rear bumper or anywhere on your vehicle, must be properly secured and cannot obstruct the view of the driver or other drivers and it cannot block your license plate.

There are other laws that could also pertain, including having an object protruding more than 4 feet from your vehicle.

“At the end of the day, you are allowed to fly a flag, you just need to make sure it’s not interfering with the operation of vehicles out on the road,” Trooper Steve said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

