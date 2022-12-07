73-year-old man critically injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man was critically injured after he was struck crossing the road in Marion County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and SE 28th Street.

According to a crash report, a Silver Springs man, 88, was driving a sedan north in the inside lane of SE 58th Avenue at the same time an Ocala man was attempting to cross that same road from the east.

The sedan struck the 73-year-old pedestrian, who was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

No other information is available at this time.

