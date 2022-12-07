74º

LIVE

Traffic

73-year-old man critically injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

Crash occurred near SE 58th Avenue, SE 28th Street

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, FHP, Crash, Traffic
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man was critically injured after he was struck crossing the road in Marion County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and SE 28th Street.

[TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think it is | Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, a Silver Springs man, 88, was driving a sedan north in the inside lane of SE 58th Avenue at the same time an Ocala man was attempting to cross that same road from the east.

The sedan struck the 73-year-old pedestrian, who was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

No other information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email