Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in an Orange County crash on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked following the crash and that investigators were headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

