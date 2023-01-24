Man walking across I-75 fatally struck in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian walking across the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 was struck early Monday in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a red Ford Mustang was traveling south on I-75 around 1:50 a.m. when the man walked into its path near mile marker 362.

The Mustang collided with the pedestrian, killing the man, according to a crash report.

The man has not been identified by FHP.

Troopers said the driver of the Mustang and a passenger were uninjured in the crash.

